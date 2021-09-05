Don’t overpay for gas in Uvalde: Analysis shows most expensive station

(UVALDE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Uvalde?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Uvalde area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 444 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Uvalde area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 444 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Exxon 638 S Getty St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Partners Food Mart 256 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.35

Exxon 484 Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Exxon 2204 Milam St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.99

5 Points 401 S Getty St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3100 E Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.