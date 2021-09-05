CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Uvalde: Analysis shows most expensive station

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 4 days ago
(UVALDE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Uvalde?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Uvalde area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 444 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Uvalde area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

444 W Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$2.99

Exxon

638 S Getty St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Partners Food Mart

256 W Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.29
$3.35

Exxon

484 Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Exxon

2204 Milam St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$--
$2.99

5 Points

401 S Getty St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3100 E Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

