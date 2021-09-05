Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mineral Wells

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Mineral Wells?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mineral Wells area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mineral Wells area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1101 Se First St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1101 Se First St, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 6103 Us-180 E, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.