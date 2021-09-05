CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral Wells, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mineral Wells

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1VBn_0bnFGOQa00

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Mineral Wells?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mineral Wells area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mineral Wells area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1101 Se First St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1101 Se First St, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Chevron

6103 Us-180 E, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
125
Followers
392
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineral Wells, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy