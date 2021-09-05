Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hannibal

(HANNIBAL, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Hannibal area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hannibal area ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 624 Mark Twain Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

BP 624 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 1201 Broadway, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Shell 2859 James Rd, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.89

Ayerco 304 Us-61 S , Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 2.95

BP 3900 Mcmasters Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.79 $ -- $ --

Casey's 4215 Mcmasters Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to General Store at 918 Mark Twain Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.