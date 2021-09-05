Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hannibal
(HANNIBAL, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Hannibal area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hannibal area ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 624 Mark Twain Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.79
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.79
$3.29
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.79
$2.99
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.79
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.95
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to General Store at 918 Mark Twain Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
