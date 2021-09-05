Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bainbridge

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Bainbridge area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bainbridge area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bainbridge area appeared to be at Pure, at 1105 Dothan Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bainbridge area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 1105 Dothan Rd, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Shell 1030 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

BP 2011 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Woodall's 1100 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Shell 835 Dothan Rd, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.30

Nic's Quick Stop 1201 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rams Express at 241 S West St . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.