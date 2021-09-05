Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bainbridge
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Bainbridge area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bainbridge area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bainbridge area appeared to be at Pure, at 1105 Dothan Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bainbridge area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.65
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rams Express at 241 S West St . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
