CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bainbridge, GA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bainbridge

Posted by 
Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaIHd_0bnFGLmP00

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Bainbridge area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bainbridge area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bainbridge area appeared to be at Pure, at 1105 Dothan Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bainbridge area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

1105 Dothan Rd, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.11

Shell

1030 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.65
$--

BP

2011 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.64
$3.19

Woodall's

1100 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.65
$3.09

Shell

835 Dothan Rd, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.65
$3.30

Nic's Quick Stop

1201 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rams Express at 241 S West St . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
196
Followers
408
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bainbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ga#Gasbuddy Sunday#Rams Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy