Paying too much for gas Walterboro? Analysis shows most expensive station
(WALTERBORO, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Walterboro?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walterboro area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.16 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1404 Sniders Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.27
$3.49
$--
|card
card$3.16
$3.36
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$3.67
$3.04
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.73
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$--
|card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.15
$3.45
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.21
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
|card
card$3.03
$3.15
$3.45
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 703 Wichman St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
