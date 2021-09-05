Paying too much for gas Walterboro? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WALTERBORO, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Walterboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walterboro area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.16 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1404 Sniders Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1404 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 3.58 $ --

Enmarket 1796 Snider Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.73 $ 3.10

Shell 1373 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ --

Shell 1310 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Exxon 1403 Sniders Hwy , Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Sunoco 1137 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 703 Wichman St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.