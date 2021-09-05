CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Paying too much for gas Walterboro? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bnFGKtg00

(WALTERBORO, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Walterboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walterboro area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.16 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1404 Sniders Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1404 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.27
$3.49
$--
card
card$3.16
$3.36
$3.58
$--

Enmarket

1796 Snider Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$3.67
$3.04
card
card$3.13
$--
$3.73
$3.10

Shell

1373 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$--
card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.61
$--

Shell

1310 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.15
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Exxon

1403 Sniders Hwy , Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.17
$3.47
$--

Sunoco

1137 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
card
card$3.03
$3.15
$3.45
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 703 Wichman St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
166
Followers
419
Post
21K+
Views
