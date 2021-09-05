CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mattoon

Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 4 days ago
(MATTOON, IL) Gas prices vary across the Mattoon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mattoon area ranged from $3.2 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mattoon area appeared to be at Moto Mart, at 513 S 21St St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mattoon area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Moto Mart

513 S 21St St , Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

Huck's

601 Charleston Ave , Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$3.87
$3.15

BP

100 Miller Rd, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.47
$3.72
$3.15

BP

1202 Charleston Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.47
$3.72
$3.15

Circle K

1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.20
$3.50
$3.90
$--
card
card$3.26
$3.56
$3.96
$--

Casey's

2401 Marshall Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1821 Dewitt Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.2 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

