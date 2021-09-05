Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mattoon

(MATTOON, IL) Gas prices vary across the Mattoon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mattoon area ranged from $3.2 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mattoon area appeared to be at Moto Mart, at 513 S 21St St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mattoon area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Moto Mart 513 S 21St St , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Huck's 601 Charleston Ave , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.87 $ 3.15

BP 100 Miller Rd, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.72 $ 3.15

BP 1202 Charleston Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.47 $ 3.72 $ 3.15

Circle K 1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.90 $ -- card card $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ --

Casey's 2401 Marshall Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1821 Dewitt Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.2 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.