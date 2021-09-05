CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Belen as of Sunday

Posted by 
Belen Times
Belen Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ta5R5_0bnFGHFV00

(BELEN, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Belen area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Belen area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belen area appeared to be at Circle K, at 700 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Belen area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

700 N Main St, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

19384 Us-85, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.59
$3.39

Alon

2348 Nm-47, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Conoco

102 Rio Communities Blvd, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.25
$3.59
$3.09

Circle K

601 E Reinken Ave, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 701 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
179
Followers
370
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belen, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#N Main St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Biden withdraws nomination of David Chipman for ATF director

Washington — President Biden withdrew the nomination of David Chipman to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday amid bipartisan concerns about his past gun control advocacy. Mr. Biden tapped Chipman in April to lead the agency, which has not had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy