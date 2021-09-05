High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Belen as of Sunday

(BELEN, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Belen area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Belen area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belen area appeared to be at Circle K, at 700 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Belen area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 700 N Main St, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 19384 Us-85, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Alon 2348 Nm-47, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Conoco 102 Rio Communities Blvd, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Circle K 601 E Reinken Ave, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 701 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.