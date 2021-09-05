High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Belen as of Sunday
(BELEN, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Belen area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Belen area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belen area appeared to be at Circle K, at 700 N Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Belen area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.59
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.25
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 701 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
