Buffalo, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Buffalo

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CACpt_0bnFGGMm00

(BUFFALO, MN) Gas prices vary across the Buffalo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Buffalo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 512 7Th St Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

512 7Th St Ne, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

804 Central Ave, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

301 10Th Ave S, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19

BP

1219 Mn-25 N, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

1600 Cessna St, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.67
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pike's at 500 17Th St S . As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
