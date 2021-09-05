Analysis shows most expensive gas in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, MN) Gas prices vary across the Buffalo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Buffalo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 512 7Th St Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 512 7Th St Ne, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 804 Central Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 301 10Th Ave S, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 1219 Mn-25 N, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1600 Cessna St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pike's at 500 17Th St S . As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.