Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Defuniak Springs
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Defuniak Springs area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Defuniak Springs area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1739 Us-331 S.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.35
$--
$3.58
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.61
$3.58
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 771 Us-90. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
