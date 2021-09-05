Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Defuniak Springs area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Defuniak Springs area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1739 Us-331 S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

76 1739 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 40 Coy Burgess Loop, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2396 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.58

76 2359 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.61 $ 3.58

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 771 Us-90. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.