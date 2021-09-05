Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cleveland area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2743 Us-129 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2743 Us-129 S, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 258 N Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Exxon 626 W Kytle St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

BP 109 S Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.