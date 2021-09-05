Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cleveland
(CLEVELAND, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cleveland area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2743 Us-129 S.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.10
$3.51
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0