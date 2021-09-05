Where’s the most expensive gas in Morgan City?

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Gas prices vary across the Morgan City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Morgan City area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3613 La-182.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3613 La-182, Berwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3195 La-70, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ -- $ --

CITGO 2028 La-182, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1829 Us-90 E, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 959 Us-90 E. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.