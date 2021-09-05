CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nogales, AZ

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Nogales

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bnFGBx900

(NOGALES, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Nogales?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nogales area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nogales area appeared to be at Express Fuel Depot, at 282 N Grand Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Express Fuel Depot

282 N Grand Ave, Nogales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

330 N Mariposa Rd, Nogales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.64

Pronto Market

2951 N Grand Ave, Nogales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
58
Followers
410
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Express Fuel Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy