Analysis shows most expensive gas in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Nogales?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nogales area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nogales area appeared to be at Express Fuel Depot, at 282 N Grand Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Express Fuel Depot 282 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 330 N Mariposa Rd, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64

Pronto Market 2951 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.