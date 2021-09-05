Don’t overpay for gas in Sikeston: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SIKESTON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Sikeston area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sikeston area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Huck's, at 823 E Malone Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.29
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
