Don’t overpay for gas in Sikeston: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SIKESTON, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Sikeston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sikeston area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Huck's, at 823 E Malone Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Huck's 823 E Malone Ave, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

Break Time 420 N Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.10 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

Rhodes 101 535 N Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

BJ's Quick Shop 905 S Main St , Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Rhodes 101 1061 S Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Break Time 1302 S Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.