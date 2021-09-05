CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Are you overpaying for gas in Radford? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Radford Daily
 4 days ago
(RADFORD, VA) Gas prices vary across the Radford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Radford area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Radford area appeared to be at Pure, at 7447 Lee Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

7447 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

BP

2395 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.64
$3.19

Marathon

3410 Peppers Ferry Rd, Christiansburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

629 Broad St, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.54
$--

BP

7554 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.39
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 7335 Lee Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

