Paying too much for gas Susanville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Susanville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.05 per gallon to $4.4, with an average price of $4.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Susanville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Susanville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1530 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Susanville area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1530 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.40 $ -- $ -- $ 4.40

Shell 2750 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.40 $ -- $ -- $ 4.40

Sinclair 1850 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Valero 1001 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.