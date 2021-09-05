CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Paying too much for gas Susanville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOgKu_0bnFG8OD00

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Susanville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.05 per gallon to $4.4, with an average price of $4.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Susanville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Susanville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1530 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Susanville area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1530 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.40
$--
$--
$4.40

Shell

2750 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.40
$--
$--
$4.40

Sinclair

1850 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Valero

1001 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
73
Followers
340
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mini Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy