Don’t overpay for gas in Deming: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DEMING, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Deming area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Deming area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deming area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1609 Columbus Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Deming area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1609 Columbus Rd, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

5R Travel Center 1695 Us-180, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Conoco 3101 E Pine St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Mimbres Food Mart 420 E Cedar St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 2.91 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 2.91

Hat Creek Travel Center 120 N Ruby St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Deming Truck Stop at 1310 W Spruce St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.