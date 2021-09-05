CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Don’t overpay for gas in Deming: Analysis shows most expensive station

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bnFG7VU00

(DEMING, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Deming area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Deming area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deming area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1609 Columbus Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Deming area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1609 Columbus Rd, Deming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

5R Travel Center

1695 Us-180, Deming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.29
$3.59
$2.94
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Conoco

3101 E Pine St, Deming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Mimbres Food Mart

420 E Cedar St, Deming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$2.91
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$2.91

Hat Creek Travel Center

120 N Ruby St, Deming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Deming Truck Stop at 1310 W Spruce St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Deming Journal

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
