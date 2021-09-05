Don’t overpay for gas in Deming: Analysis shows most expensive station
(DEMING, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Deming area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Deming area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deming area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1609 Columbus Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Deming area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.29
$3.59
$2.94
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$2.91
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Deming Truck Stop at 1310 W Spruce St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
