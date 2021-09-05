CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Are you overpaying for gas in Elko? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPj31_0bnFG5k200

(ELKO, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.86 for gas in the Elko area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elko area ranged from $3.71 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elko area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2175 Idaho St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elko area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2175 Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.39

Sinclair

2500 Alta View Dr, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.14
$4.29
$4.39
$4.24

Shell

390 W Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--

Sinclair

1790 Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89

Elko Food Mart

2210 N 5Th St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89

Sinclair

1575 Lamoille Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.15
$3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 275 12Th St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
120
Followers
433
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elko, NV
State
Idaho State
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy