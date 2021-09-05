Are you overpaying for gas in Elko? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(ELKO, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.86 for gas in the Elko area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elko area ranged from $3.71 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.86 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elko area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2175 Idaho St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elko area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.14
$4.29
$4.39
$4.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.15
$3.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 275 12Th St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
