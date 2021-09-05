Are you overpaying for gas in Elko? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ELKO, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.86 for gas in the Elko area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elko area ranged from $3.71 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elko area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2175 Idaho St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elko area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2175 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.39

Sinclair 2500 Alta View Dr, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.14 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.24

Shell 390 W Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1790 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Elko Food Mart 2210 N 5Th St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Sinclair 1575 Lamoille Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.15 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 275 12Th St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.