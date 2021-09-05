Paying too much for gas Pikeville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PIKEVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Pikeville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pikeville area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pikeville area appeared to be at Double Kwik, at 4652 N Mayo Tr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pikeville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Double Kwik 4652 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Autobahn Service Center 1082 S Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Marathon 1454 S Mayo Trl, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Marathon 3307 E Shelbiana Rd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas 'N Go at 215 Cassidy Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.