Pikeville, KY

Paying too much for gas Pikeville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Pikeville News Beat
 4 days ago
(PIKEVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Pikeville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pikeville area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pikeville area appeared to be at Double Kwik, at 4652 N Mayo Tr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pikeville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Double Kwik

4652 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Autobahn Service Center

1082 S Mayo Tr, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.25
$3.55
$3.29

Marathon

1454 S Mayo Trl, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.29

Marathon

3307 E Shelbiana Rd, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas 'N Go at 215 Cassidy Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

