Paying too much for gas Pikeville? Analysis shows most expensive station
(PIKEVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Pikeville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pikeville area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pikeville area appeared to be at Double Kwik, at 4652 N Mayo Tr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pikeville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.25
$3.55
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas 'N Go at 215 Cassidy Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
