High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ottawa as of Sunday

(OTTAWA, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Ottawa?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ottawa area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Road Ranger, at 3041 Il-71.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Road Ranger 3041 Il-71, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Shell 1441 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.42 $ 3.92 $ 3.19

BP 403 E Norris Dr, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Shell 1106 1St Ave, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 4.04 $ --

BP 4105 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

Casey's 400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.88 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1500 Columbus St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.