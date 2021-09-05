CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in East Liverpool

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 4 days ago
(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in East Liverpool?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.36, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the East Liverpool area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the East Liverpool area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1320 State St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mainland at 1036 Pennsylvania Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

