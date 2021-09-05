Where’s the most expensive gas in Mechanicsville?

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Mechanicsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mechanicsville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mechanicsville area appeared to be at Ridgell Oil, at 26460 Three Notch Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Ridgell Oil 26460 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.15

Shell 28270 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Wawa 27605 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Shell 27350 Three Notch Rd, Oraville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

7-Eleven 29969 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.27

Wawa 30320 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Oceanic at 29233 Three Notch Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.