Mechanicsville, MD

Where’s the most expensive gas in Mechanicsville?

Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 4 days ago
(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Mechanicsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mechanicsville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mechanicsville area appeared to be at Ridgell Oil, at 26460 Three Notch Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Ridgell Oil

26460 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.69
$--
$3.15

Shell

28270 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$--
$--

Wawa

27605 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.41
$3.55
$3.25

Shell

27350 Three Notch Rd, Oraville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25

7-Eleven

29969 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.72
$3.27

Wawa

30320 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$--
$3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Oceanic at 29233 Three Notch Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville, MD
ABOUT

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

