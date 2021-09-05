Don’t overpay for gas in Brookhaven: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Brookhaven area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brookhaven area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookhaven area appeared to be at Shell, at 23 E Lincoln Rd Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 23 E Lincoln Rd Ne, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 975 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1055 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1200 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 714 E Monticello St, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 515 Us-51 S , Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.