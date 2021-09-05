CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Don’t overpay for gas in Brookhaven: Analysis shows most expensive station

Brookhaven News Beat
 4 days ago
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Brookhaven area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brookhaven area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookhaven area appeared to be at Shell, at 23 E Lincoln Rd Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

23 E Lincoln Rd Ne, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

975 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

1055 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1200 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Shell

714 E Monticello St, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

515 Us-51 S , Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
