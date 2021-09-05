CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Easton

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bnFFzbu00

(EASTON, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Easton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Easton area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Carroll Motor Fuels, at 110 S Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Carroll Motor Fuels

110 S Washington St, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

326 E Dover St, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Wawa

8118 Ocean Gtwy , Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.41
$--
$3.25

Sunoco

8359 Ocean Gtwy, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.39
$--

Miller & Sons

930 Port St, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$3.25

Royal Farms

7655 Ocean Gateway, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 326 E Dover St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

