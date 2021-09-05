Analysis shows most expensive gas in Easton

(EASTON, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Easton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Easton area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Carroll Motor Fuels, at 110 S Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Carroll Motor Fuels 110 S Washington St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 326 E Dover St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Wawa 8118 Ocean Gtwy , Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.25

Sunoco 8359 Ocean Gtwy, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Miller & Sons 930 Port St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Royal Farms 7655 Ocean Gateway, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 326 E Dover St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.