Where’s the most expensive gas in Athens?

(ATHENS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Athens area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Athens area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Exxon, at 400 S Palestine St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 400 S Palestine St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Conoco 510 S Palestine St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 807 E Tyler St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.