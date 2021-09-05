Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Aberdeen

(ABERDEEN, WA) Gas prices vary across the Aberdeen area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Aberdeen area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Aberdeen area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4601 Olympic Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4601 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 821 E Wishkah St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 4.69 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ 4.79 $ 3.69

7-Eleven 5801 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.