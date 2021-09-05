Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hillsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Marathon, at 122 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsboro area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 122 E Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Holtfield Station 620 S High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Marathon 959 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Speedway 1459 N High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 544 Harry Sauner Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.