Hillsboro, OH

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hillsboro

Posted by 
Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bnFFwxj00

(HILLSBORO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hillsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Marathon, at 122 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsboro area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

122 E Main St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.09
$--
$--

Holtfield Station

620 S High St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35

Marathon

959 W Main St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.29

Kroger

575 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Speedway

1459 N High St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 544 Harry Sauner Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
