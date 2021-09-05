Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hillsboro
(HILLSBORO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hillsboro area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Marathon, at 122 E Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsboro area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 544 Harry Sauner Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
