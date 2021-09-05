High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Alexandria as of Sunday

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Alexandria area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexandria area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexandria area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.53 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 320 3Rd Ave E . As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.