CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Review – Occupation: Rainfall (2020)

By Chris Gelderd
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupation: Rainfall, 2020. Starring: Dan Ewing, Temuera Morrison, Daniel Gillies, Lawrence Makoare, Mark Coles Smith, Ken Jeong and Jason Isaacs. A small-band of resistance fighters has since grown to huge numbers, now working to repel alien invaders that have landed in Australia for an all-out assault on mankind. When the fighters learn of a military device codenamed ‘Rainfall’, they lead a desperate, dangerous mission to discover if the mysterious ‘Rainfall’ could turn the tide of war in their favour.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Gillies
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Dan Ewing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Saban Films#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

HBO Max Censors The Evil Dead Poster and Horror Fans Have Started to Notice

The Evil Dead trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max, but with their arrival comes an updated poster for the original movie. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movies starred Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, an everyman who evolves into a badass Deadite slayer complete with a chainsaw for a hand. It all began with the original movie, The Evil Dead, which first hit theaters way back in 1981.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The Player (1992) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time this film displays show business satirically. Drink a Shot: every time paranoia plays an important role in the plot. And Cheers: to the players in the acting world who do their best to play their parts!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – It is undeniably...
MoviesTVOvermind

He’s All That (2021) Movie Review

He’s All That is not even a little bit of that. The gender-flipped reimagining of the movie She’s All That rehashes the original 1999 romantic comedy. The main draw to the film is the casting of Addison Rae, a TikTok star. An 18-year-old Addison Rae Easterling, in July 2019, went from being a freshman at the Louisiana State University to an overnight star as one of the primarily recognized faces of Gen Z. This happened when she began posting on TikTok her short dance clips. As someone who was old enough when She’s All That debuted – I can tell you for the fact that He’s All That is no better than the first film. The two-star leads sufficiently satirize the prevailing media frenzies of their day and employ snappy one-liners.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Force to Fear (Review)

Director – Chad Bruns (Two Lines of Vagary) and Zane Hershberger (10/31, 10/31 Part 2) Starring – Sable Griedel (The Barn, Tales from the Grave), Chad Bruns, and April Yanko (Murder Made Me Famous, The Campaign for Camelot) Release Date – 2020. Rating – 3/5. Sometime ago I received word...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The Human Comedy (1943) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Drink a Shot: every time Miss Hicks emphasizes the importance of giving. And Cheers: to the final line of this film as a direct result of the brilliant writing that formed the basis of it!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – Some would say that life is the ultimate narrative....
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Dick Tracy (1990) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time the villains look clearly evil (but remember to not judge books by their covers) Drink a Shot: for every shooting scene (but please do not) And Cheers: for the undeniable fact that comic book movies have come a long way between then and now (as of 2020)
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Last Night In Soho review (Venice 2021) — Edgar Wright’s sixties slasher movie is messy but entertaining

In Edgar Wright’s much-anticipated eighth feature film, the director invokes the ghost of giallo to tell the story of a troubled girl obsessed with ‘60s music and fashion. A gleeful piece of genre cinema that continues Wright’s legacy as lovingly obsessed with satire and pastiche, it’s dementedly entertaining — even if the overall focus gets a little muddled along the way.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

No Country For Old Men: The best Terminator movie of the 21st century

Tom Jolliffe looks back at No Country For Old Men, the relentless chase film which did ‘Terminator’ better than every 21st century sequel in the Arnold Schwarzenegger franchise…. The year is 2021. We’re well into the 21st century. Franchise fascination has never been higher and likewise, the lustre in Hollywood...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Low-Budget Horror Movie Gems That Deserve Your Time

Marvelous Videos presents low-budget gems of the horror genre…. Having a lower budget isn’t all bad. Yes, it often means you aren’t allowed to do everything you want to do in a movie, or that you will have to soften an action beat that you genuinely believed would have made the film better. But it also its benefits, namely creativity and less studio interference.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The More the Merrier (1943) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time the severe housing shortage plays a central role in the plot. Drink a Shot: for every repetition of the curse word “d***”. And Cheers: to this film as it dares to uplift audiences despite the chaos and confusion associated with troubling times. By: Alex Phuong...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Demented (Review)

Director – Nigel Hartwell (Insight of Evil, Suburban Madness) Starring – Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Ugly Sweater Party), Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th, Leaf Blower Massacre 2), and Bret Hart (Trailer Park Boys: Jail Shorts, Corner Gas Animated) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 1/5. What I love about indie...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

10 Great Movies Guaranteed To Creep You Out

Tom Jolliffe offers up a selection of unsettling cinema that are guaranteed to creep you out…. Every film has a particular D.N.A. Within this cinematic coding it can feature elements synonymous with a particular genre, or techniques to give the film an overriding tone. For horror, the film-makers could mould their film in a variety of ways. They may opt for a sense of perpetual dread, of perpetual disgust, or employ a number of parlour tricks like jump scares or surprise twists to manipulate the viewer into a reaction. Other films may opt for atmosphere over continual set pieces. There may be blood, scares, but perhaps the idea of needling the audience with a persistent feeling of discord.
Combat SportsTVOvermind

Rogue Hostage (2021) Movie Review

Battlefields bear casualties. Death is always a possibility. But worst of them all is the nightmares it brings. In Rogue Hostage, Kyle Snowden, a US Marine, has a battlefield memory haunting and taking a toll on him. The protagonist, to protect his family, is in a battle with rogues. The film’s primary focus is on the bombs and big guns and doesn’t ponder much on PTSD. Written by Mickey Solis and directed by Jon Keeyes, the film stars the witty John Malkovich and Tyrese Gibson in the leading roles. But even with its perfect crew and cast, the film presents some flaws that are seen majorly in the film writing, hindering engagement.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Black Manta #1

Aquaman villain Black Manta takes centre stage in his own six issue limited series beginning this Tuesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the first issue for you here…. Following his appearance in the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, the scourge of the seas now gets his own...
Movies/Film

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Poe Dameron Has A Bad Feeling About This

Following last year's enjoyable "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special," Disney+ is getting in the holiday spirit again this year. But this time that holiday is Halloween, and the "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" animated special will bring a handful of spooky and goofy tales inspired by the "Star Wars" saga. If you were hoping for a reference to "The Shining" in this Halloween special for kids, then you're in luck.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive trailer for dark comedy Christmas Freak

Christmas is coming early this year as Gravitas Ventures releases Christmas Freak, a new dark comedy from writer-director Sean Brown and starring Sean Marlow as Rudy, a man for whom every day is Christmas. Check it out here…. Christmas comes just once a year. But for Rudy, every day is...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Chucky poster promises a classic coming of rage story

With its premiere just a little over a month away, Syfy and USA Network have released a new poster for Chucky, the upcoming small screen continuation of the Child’s Play series from franchise creator Don Mancini; check it out here…. Chucky sees the return of franchise veterans Brad Dourif, Jennifer...
MoviesIGN

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - Official Trailer

Check out the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an original special streaming on October 1, 2021 on Disney Plus. Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet Graballa the Hutt. The greedy criminal has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features the voices of Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

Comments / 0

Community Policy