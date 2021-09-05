CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Are you overpaying for gas in Hillsborough? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427X19_0bnFFrY600

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Gas prices vary across the Hillsborough area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hillsborough area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 110 Nc-86 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

76

110 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09

BP

114 Nc Highway 86 N, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

381 S Churton St, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$--

CITGO

3419 Us-70 W, Efland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.79
$--

New American

3121 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.64
$--

Family Fare

1811 Nc-86 S, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.38
$3.79
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1414 Us-70 E. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
104
Followers
424
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough, NC
Traffic
City
Hillsborough, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy