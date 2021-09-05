Are you overpaying for gas in Hillsborough? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Gas prices vary across the Hillsborough area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hillsborough area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 110 Nc-86 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

76 110 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 114 Nc Highway 86 N, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 381 S Churton St, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

CITGO 3419 Us-70 W, Efland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

New American 3121 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ --

Family Fare 1811 Nc-86 S, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.38 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1414 Us-70 E. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.