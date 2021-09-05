CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blythe, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Blythe as of Sunday

Posted by 
Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHYk0_0bnFFpme00

(BLYTHE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Blythe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Blythe area was $4.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 321 S Lovekin Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

321 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$--
$4.49
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.99
$4.59

Shell

201 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$4.95
$--

Valero

3504 W Hobsonway, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$4.49

Valero

761 E Hobsonway, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

220 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.49
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.59

Valero

310 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
48
Followers
327
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythe, CA
Blythe, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy