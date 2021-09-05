High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Blythe as of Sunday

(BLYTHE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Blythe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Blythe area was $4.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 321 S Lovekin Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 321 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Shell 201 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.95 $ --

Valero 3504 W Hobsonway, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Valero 761 E Hobsonway, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 220 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.59

Valero 310 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.