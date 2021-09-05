Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Campbellsville

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Campbellsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Campbellsville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Campbellsville area appeared to be at BP, at 505 E Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 505 E Broadway St, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 725 E Broadway, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Marathon 202 S Columbia Ave, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 813 Saloma Rd, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1581 E Broadway St, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1315 Elkhorn Rd, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.