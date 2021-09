Mark Duheme was a two-sport stellar athlete for the Huskies playing both football and hockey. Mark was a true leader and proved that by being voted by the coaches and teammates of the football and hockey teams in his junior and senior seasons. As a Huskie footballer, Duheme led Section X in rushing yards in his senior season, he was also tabbed MVP, First Team All NAC, and Academic All Northern. In his junior year he earned the Huskies Most Valuable Running Back award. His former football coach, Dan West, summed it up by saying, “Mark Duheme was one of the toughest Huskie players to ever wear the green and white.”