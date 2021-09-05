CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Berea

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAz9M_0bnFFjjW00

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across the Berea area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Berea area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 300 Richmond Rd Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Berea area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

300 Richmond Rd Nw, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.31
$3.71
$3.17

Circle K

707 Chestnut, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

100 Mckinney Dr, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$--

Speedway

101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15

BP

Ky-21, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

518 E Glades Rd, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 594 Big Hill Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
171
Followers
425
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Berea, KY
City
Richmond, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy