Analysis shows most expensive gas in Berea

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across the Berea area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Berea area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 300 Richmond Rd Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Berea area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 300 Richmond Rd Nw, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.17

Circle K 707 Chestnut, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 100 Mckinney Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Speedway 101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

BP Ky-21, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 518 E Glades Rd, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 594 Big Hill Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.