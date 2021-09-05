CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Tullahoma as of Sunday

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 4 days ago
(TULLAHOMA, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Tullahoma?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tullahoma area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mapco, at 315 E Lincoln St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tullahoma area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Mapco

315 E Lincoln St, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Quik Mart

600 Jackson St S, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Speedway

605 N Jackson St, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Quik Mart

700 Wilson Ave, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$--

BP

735 Clement Dr, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.44
$3.09

Marathon

800 Kings Ln, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Sak at 8475 Tullahoma Hwy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

