High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Tullahoma as of Sunday

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Tullahoma?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tullahoma area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mapco, at 315 E Lincoln St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tullahoma area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Mapco 315 E Lincoln St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quik Mart 600 Jackson St S, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 605 N Jackson St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Quik Mart 700 Wilson Ave, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

BP 735 Clement Dr, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Marathon 800 Kings Ln, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Sak at 8475 Tullahoma Hwy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.