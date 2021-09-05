Analysis shows most expensive gas in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Gas prices vary across the Crescent City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Crescent City area ranged from $4.75 per gallon to $4.85, with an average price of $4.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crescent City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 900 Us-101 N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crescent City area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 900 Us-101 N, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ 5.05 $ 5.25 $ 5.01

Shell 1200 Northcrest Dr, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

Chevron 315 Us-101 S, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Patriot at 1089 Us-101 N. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.