KAP holding jacket drive

NEWBERRY — The members of Xi Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, at Newberry College, are hosting a jacket drive to benefit not only the Newberry community, but also those outside the community.

“We do a lot locally, but we want to have an impact outside the community also,” said Amir Cromer, president of the chapter.

Cromer said they will accept jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, any kind of winter covering. Cromer requests that only new and gently used jackets be donated and all sizes are welcome.

The drop off locations will be: Genesis Hub (1110 Main Street, Newberry), Kinard Insurance Group (1011 Nance Street, Newberry), Newberry College Campus Center for Student Success (located at Wessels Library) and The Newberry Observer (1716 Main Street, Newberry).

The fraternity set a goal to raise 200 jackets, Cromer said they want to distribute 100 locally and 100 to a nearby homeless shelter.

“We really wanted to give back, but not just locally,” he said. “We would also really like the community to be involved in this, not just the campus (Newberry College), but the county as a whole.”

Cromer added than anyone interested in making a monetary donation can do so by mailing checks to 2100 College Street, Newberry, Att: Kappa Alpha Psi. Anyone who may be interested in donating a larger amount of jackets can email him at amir.cromer@newberry.edu to arrange a drop off.

The drive will take place from September 1 until October 5.

KAP has also partnered with Newberry College Call Me Mister and Newberry County Rescue Squad.