CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry Observer

KAP holding jacket drive

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aWm4_0bnFFdRA00

NEWBERRY — The members of Xi Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, at Newberry College, are hosting a jacket drive to benefit not only the Newberry community, but also those outside the community.

“We do a lot locally, but we want to have an impact outside the community also,” said Amir Cromer, president of the chapter.

Cromer said they will accept jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, any kind of winter covering. Cromer requests that only new and gently used jackets be donated and all sizes are welcome.

The drop off locations will be: Genesis Hub (1110 Main Street, Newberry), Kinard Insurance Group (1011 Nance Street, Newberry), Newberry College Campus Center for Student Success (located at Wessels Library) and The Newberry Observer (1716 Main Street, Newberry).

The fraternity set a goal to raise 200 jackets, Cromer said they want to distribute 100 locally and 100 to a nearby homeless shelter.

“We really wanted to give back, but not just locally,” he said. “We would also really like the community to be involved in this, not just the campus (Newberry College), but the county as a whole.”

Cromer added than anyone interested in making a monetary donation can do so by mailing checks to 2100 College Street, Newberry, Att: Kappa Alpha Psi. Anyone who may be interested in donating a larger amount of jackets can email him at amir.cromer@newberry.edu to arrange a drop off.

The drive will take place from September 1 until October 5.

KAP has also partnered with Newberry College Call Me Mister and Newberry County Rescue Squad.

Comments / 0

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

606
Followers
647
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Edu#Insurance#Alpha#Charity#Kap#Kappa Alpha Psi#Kinard Insurance Group#The Newberry Observer
Related
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Rodeo returns to Newberry this weekend

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Agricultural Expo and Rodeo is coming back to town Sept. 10 and 11. This two day event will have food, inflatables and entertainment to celebrate Newberry’s agricultural heritage. The main attractions for most people, however, are the high school rodeo events. Riders from the South Carolina...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

ABWA kicks off year with retreat

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) local chapter in Newberry, Women Connecting Women Chapter, kicked off their chapter year by hosting a board retreat at the Derrick Center, in Little Mountain. During the retreat, members of the organization conducted annual planning, had a meal together and had...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Art show to be held at NBO

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer is taking on a new venture, in partnership with Robert Matheson and Newberry Made there will be an art show here this weekend called, “Observing Community.”. The idea for this art show came together like dominoes, with each piece leading up to the art show.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Newberry College’s new leader in song

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Dr. Molly A. Getsinger as its new director of choral activities for the Department of Music. Getsinger comes to Newberry from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where she has served as a lecturer in choir and choral education. She has also taught at Xavier University in Ohio and led the women’s chorus at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Capital City/Lake Murray Country celebrates 40 years and many accomplishments

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board’s Annual Meeting and 40th Year Celebration was held Thursday, August 12. The meeting provided an opportunity for the tourism community and political allies to learn what the organization accomplished this year in promoting tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

A Tribute to 9/11 and Newberry first responders

NEWBERRY — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, while spotlighting the critical role that Newberry’s city and county first responders play in keeping us safe, The Newberry Museum will be displaying an impactful outreach exhibit during the month of September. This outreach and community-based recognition will culminate in a 9/11 day of remembrance and recognition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.
Little Mountain, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Little Mountain hosting Fall Festival

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain and the Reunion Planning Committee are hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk Thrill of the Hill, Fall Market and Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Reunion Park. The purpose of the market is to provide an outdoor event for the...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Lake completes level three training

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District recognized Board Member Gerdi Lake, of Area II, for completing level three of board leadership training during their regular meeting on Aug. 23. “Board member and leadership team training is a priority for the South Carolina School Board Association. Established in 1982, the...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Top 5 things every Newberrian should do

For those of you familiar with this column, you’re probably expecting me to write something about the top activities you should do in and around Newberry for the upcoming season. While I will be giving suggestions, I will first start by telling you that this list is not seasonal, but a focus on the top five things you should do as a resident of the “City of Friendly Folks.”
Posted by
Newberry Observer

Letter to the Editor

At its meeting last week, the school board imposed a 30-day mask mandate for all students and teachers in Newberry County schools. Immediately, there was a furious outcry from many parents, who accused the school board of taking away their right to decide whether or not to send their children to school with masks. The following day, implementation of the mandate was halted until a special called meeting of the school board could be held.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Business tidbits

NEWBERRY — Multiple changes have been happening along Wilson Road area in Newberry in the past few weeks. • The Aaron’s store next to Tractor Supply has closed its doors and posted a handwritten sign that they have relocated to 810 East Main Street in Laurens. Customers can call 864-983-1212 with questions.
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitaker bringing a crematory to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Whitaker Funeral Home is expanding the services they offer as they are constructing what will be the first cremation center in Newberry County at Newberry Memorial Gardens. “For Americans, more than 50% are already choosing cremation, so we saw a need in our community and our county, we...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

TD Club holds annual watermelon cutting

The Newberry County Touchdown Club holds this event annually, as a kick-off to the new football season. Newberry College football players go in for watermelon. The Newberry County Touchdown Club cut up about 25 watermelons to give out to the Wolves. Jimmie Coggins | For The Newberry Observer. NEWBERRY —...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Kinard joins Newberry College’s Muller Center

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Carlton L. Kinard as program coordinator for the institution’s Muller Center. In his new role, the 2016 Newberry College graduate and Newberry city councilperson will connect students to community service opportunities and deepen civic engagement on and off campus. “Mr. Kinard’s love and dedication...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

The final “Ready for Success” class

NEWBERRY — On May 6, Newberry Adult Education held its final “Ready for Success” class luncheon for the 2020-21 school year. This luncheon honored the third class of students who are now prepared to enter the workforce after learning soft skills, dressing for success, interviewing for jobs, completing an application and writing a resume.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

An apple a day

NEWBERRY — In honor of students returning to school, the City of Newberry’s Park, Recreation and Tourism Department hid five “apples” in the City of Newberry. Everyone who returned an apple received a $5 gift certificate to Armfield’s, in downtown Newberry. “As part of our back to school themed Walkin’...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Family tradition of Eagle Scouts

Representative Rick Martin congratulates Harmon Vinson. Harmon Vinson chose his uncle, Benji Harmon to receive the Eagle Mentor Pin at the ceremony. His uncle was the 50th Eagle Scout in the troop. Nancy Shirley | For The Newberry Observer. Senator Ronnie Cromer congratulates Harmon Vinson. Nancy Shirley | For The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy