NFL Returns Social Justice Helmet Decals, End Zone Stencils

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 5 days ago
NFL players can wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season. And “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second straight year as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform. The NFL will also bring back the “Say Their Stories” initiative and for the first time each team will highlight its social justice work during a regular-season home game in Weeks 17 and 18. The league also worked with New Era and the Players Coalition to offer an Inspire Change knit hat that can be worn on the sideline during Weeks 17 and 18.

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Social Justice#Decals#Home Game#American Football#Inspire Change#New Era#The Players Coalition
