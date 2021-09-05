Don’t overpay for gas in Brookings: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BROOKINGS, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Brookings area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brookings area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.3, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookings area appeared to be at Casey's, at 53422Nd Ave S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 53422Nd Ave S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1005 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ampride 503 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pump N Pak 1203 Main Ave S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas N Mor at 600 6Th St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.