CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why GrowGeneration Tumbled More Than 20% in August

By Jennifer Saibil
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), which sells hydroponic supplies and equipment for the cannabis industry, saw its stock skyrocket at the beginning of the year. But it's since been slowly dropping, and it lost another 21% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

GrowGeneration is a cannabis industry supplier, not a grower itself. That makes it more immune to industry ups and downs and gives it more leverage to grow as the industry grows, making it a popular stock to hold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQIpl_0bnFFYyP00
Image source: Getty Images.

It's demonstrating tremendous growth, which is why the stock gained more than 800% in 2020, and almost 50% in 2021 by February. But since then, it's been slowly falling. That's partially due to a sky-high valuation, and partially due to growth constraints.

Revenue increased 143% year over year in 2020, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 262%. It operated 58 stores as of the end of the second quarter, with the intention of opening eight more by the end of the year. It also sells its products through partner retailers.

Growth is accelerating so far in 2021, with sales up 190% year over year in the second quarter. Earnings per share nearly doubled in the three-month period. After the first quarter, management raised guidance to sales growth of 115% to 123% for fiscal 2021, representing a slight slowdown year over year.

Cannabis is an industry that comes with many rules and regulations that differ from one U.S. state to another. For example, recreational cannabis was recently approved in New York and New Jersey, but neither has started licensing. GrowGeneration is also having trouble opening stores because of building supply issues.

Now what

GrowGeneration has created a cannabis-supply empire with multiple revenue streams, including its wholesale, retail, and private-label products and its omnichannel shopping options. Growth is intense, but not quite as fantastic as its past stock gains -- which partially explains why the stock is now cooling down.

Growing pains mean that the company is dealing with supply and regulatory issues, but these are temporary matters. As the stock tumbles, valuation is also becoming less of an issue, and investors may want to consider a position.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
123K+
Followers
58K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Grwg#Ebitda#Growgeneration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

This fitness company has more growth opportunities than you realize. This online styling service is poised for explosive growth. This streaming stock has several growth streams and has become profitable. The market isn't always rational, and that could be good news for forward-thinking investors. If the market assigns a low...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

Are you less worried about today's headlines and more focused on finding great long-term growth investments? That's fine. In fact, that's good. Often, the current noise ends up being just that: noise. A year from now (and certainly five years from now), what's happening right now just won't matter much.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Torrid Holdings Stock Soared Today

Shares of Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), a retailer of plus-size women's apparel, were surging today after the company posted strong results in its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company. As of 1:08 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 30.4%. So what. The company said that revenue in the quarter...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why BlackBerry Stock Popped 12% in August

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) jumped 12.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced that two of its products had passed security tests. The technology company has become a so-called "meme stock" this year as some investors were drawn to its beaten-down share...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Invacare Stock Is Plunging Today

Invacare expects slower growth for full-year 2021 due to labor, material, and freight headwinds. Shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) were plunging 33.6% lower as of 11:17 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The steep decline came after the medical equipment manufacturer lowered its full-year 2021 guidance. So what. Only a little over one...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. The tech stock was down by 14.8% as of 2:13 p.m. EDT. So...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Surging Tech Stocks: Can They Go Higher?

Does their business momentum live up to their stocks' soaring prices?. The fastest-growing company of these three is also bringing in the most profit. Shares of each of these companies could perform well over the long haul, but one stock looks more attractive than the others. Many stocks have performed...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tuesday Morning Corporation Was Tumbling on Thursday

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) was sure having a rough Thursday morning. The retailer's stock was down by more than 39% on the back of fresh quarterly results. Tuesday Morning released its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results that day; appropriate to the company's name, this was done in the early post-dawn hours.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Teladoc Are Up More Than 3% Today

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are up more than 3% as of 12:31 p.m. EDT today after the company announced a partnership with Proximie, a maker of surgical collaboration software. So what. Proximie's software will be integrated into Teladoc's Solo platform. The move represents another brick in Teladoc's road to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why MicroStrategy Stock Tumbled This Week

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a technology company that's betting big on popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), tumbled this week. MicroStrategy stock was sitting at $640 per share as of Thursday's close -- roughly 10% lower than where it started the week. And the reason is quite simple: Bitcoin itself is down almost that much during this time.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks That Beat Expectations and Raised Guidance

Hims & Hers and Zoom Video delivered strong results last quarter, and both companies still have more opportunities ahead. Healthcare company Hims & Hers is diversifying into more products and regions, which could unlock more potential for the business. Zoom's growth will slow down in upcoming quarters, but its recent...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

Retired investors need to protect their wealth as much as they grow it. The ideal retirement stocks pay reliable dividends, have dominant businesses, and produce steady growth. In this low-interest rate environment, retirees can still thrive with a sound investment strategy. It's vital to protect your nest egg during your...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Statistically speaking, we're now in what's typically the worst month of the year for the market. Data from Yardeni Research indicates that over the course of the past 92 years, the S&P 500 has suffered September losses more than half the time, averaging a 1% loss over this long period. And yet, this long-term rally is still going strong, led by many of the same growth stocks that got the bullish ball rolling 18 months ago.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Curis Stock Perked Up in August

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS), a small-cap cancer specialist, posted a healthy gain in August. The biotech's shares rose by 16.6% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. What sparked this double-digit move higher? Curis' shares appeared to be a direct beneficiary of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) buyout of Trillium Therapeutics...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

ETFs and mutual funds that track the index will now have to add Tandem Diabetes Care to their holdings. Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept. 20.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Classic Tumbles More Than 21% Within 24 hours

Ethereum Classic’s price has decreased 21.98% over the past 24 hours to $57.55, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $63.29 to its current price. The chart below compares the price. Ethereum Classic’s price has decreased 21.98% over the past 24 hours to $57.55, continuing...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

The stock has been volatile over the past two years. The company’s Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system has a premarket approval supplement application before the FDA. The company is growing revenue but still losing money. What happened. Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS), which makes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes care, saw...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Zymergen Plunged 62% in August

Customers are having problems with the company's lead product. There's a new CEO in the C-suite. Wall Street turned sour on the stock. It wasn't only beachgoers who forgot to apply the sunscreen that were complaining about being burned last month. Investors in Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY), a synthetic-biology specialist, also felt scorched after the stock plummeted 62%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy