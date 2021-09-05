CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sheridan

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bnFFVKE00

(SHERIDAN, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Sheridan?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sheridan area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sheridan area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1229 E Brundage Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1229 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Sinclair

501 Broadway St, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$--
$--

Holiday

812 N Main St, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.27

Cenex

590 E 5Th St, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.77
$3.30

Farmers Co-Op

1450 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.27

Conoco

1514 E 5Th St, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$3.37
$3.67

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

