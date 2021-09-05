Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Sheridan?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sheridan area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sheridan area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1229 E Brundage Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1229 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sinclair 501 Broadway St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ -- $ --

Holiday 812 N Main St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.27

Cenex 590 E 5Th St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.30

Farmers Co-Op 1450 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Conoco 1514 E 5Th St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.67

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.