Cancer

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies at 39 after cancer fight

ABC7 Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Sarah Harding of the British pop group Girls Aloud has died after a battle with breast cancer, her mother said Sunday. She was 39. The singer said last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and it had spread to other parts of her body. On Sunday, her mother Marie said on Instagram: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away."

abc7.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Harding
Person
Kimberley Walsh
Person
Nadine Coyle
Person
Nicola Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Girls Aloud#British#Itv
