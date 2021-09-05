Paying too much for gas Fallon? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FALLON, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Fallon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fallon area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $4.0, with an average price of $3.69 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fallon area appeared to be at Harmon Junction, at 25 S Harmon Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fallon area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Harmon Junction 25 S Harmon Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 5180 Reno Hwy, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.89

Texaco 615 E Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

Chevron 1960 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.91 $ 4.05 $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1000 W Williams Ave. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.