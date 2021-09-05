Paying too much for gas West Plains? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in West Plains?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Plains area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 403 W Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Plains area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 403 W Broadway St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 816 St Louis St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Amstar 1808 W Broadway St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 1702 Gibson St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 1510 Preacher Roe Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 502 Porter Wagoner Blvd. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.