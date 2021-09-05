'Dana, let's get England back on lad': Paddy Pimblett calls on UFC chief White to give him a homecoming fight after devastating first-round TKO on debut after being knocked down early on
Lightweight Paddy Pimblett sent out a statement on his UFC debut after a relentless flurry of punches saw him secure a first-round TKO win over Luigi Vendramini at Fight Night 191. Despite being knocked down in the opening stages of the contest, the Liverpool fighter moved in menacingly, catching his...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0