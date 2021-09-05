CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

'Dana, let's get England back on lad': Paddy Pimblett calls on UFC chief White to give him a homecoming fight after devastating first-round TKO on debut after being knocked down early on

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightweight Paddy Pimblett sent out a statement on his UFC debut after a relentless flurry of punches saw him secure a first-round TKO win over Luigi Vendramini at Fight Night 191. Despite being knocked down in the opening stages of the contest, the Liverpool fighter moved in menacingly, catching his...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fight Night#Lad#Combat#Tko#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Legendary boxing commentator pulls out of Evander Holyfield event

Evander Holyfield fighting again at 58 has caused a significant stir enough to see former HBO commentator Jim Lampley pull out of the event. Lampley, boxing royalty when it comes to announcing fights, decided to quit the broadcast just hours after Holyfield went through a workout. Looking slow and unable...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Match ‘Canceled’ After Fight At Bar

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE. He has accomplished a lot over his three-decade-long illustrious career. His WrestleMania streak is also an iconic chapter in pro-wrestling history. But, ‘The Phenom’ was planned to be in a feud that fell apart due to a controversy. Kevin...
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett plans to put UFC President Dana White ‘in a headlock’

Paddy Pimblett has plans for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, and his fellow executives during UFC Vegas 36 fight week. Pimblett (16-3) is among the biggest and brightest prospects coming out of England. Having turned down UFC twice in the past, the former Cage Warriors star will make his Octagon debut against Luigi Vendramini (9-2) at UFC Vegas 36, which will take place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 4, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Paddy Pimblett makes explosive promotional debut with first-round TKO

With his floppy blond locks and explosive charisma to match his fight-ending power, Paddy Pimblett delivered a UFC debut on Saturday that won't be forgotten anytime soon. Pimblett (17-3), a 26-year-old native of Liverpool, England, was lit up and rocked early in Round 1 before surging late to finish Brazil's Luigi Vendramini via first-round TKO in their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas.
UFCMMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz reveals weight several days out from Anderson Silva boxing match

Tito Ortiz has approximately 17 pounds to cut five days out from boxing fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend, Anderson Silva. Ortiz (21-12 in MMA, 0-0 in boxing) is currently preparing for a boxing match against Silva (34-11-0-1 in MMA, 2-1 in boxing) at a disrespectful Catchweight of 195 pounds. The event will take place inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021, streaming online via Triller pay-per-view (PPV).
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 36 results: Paddy Pimblett survives knockdown, swarms Luigi Vendramini for successful debut KO

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett opened the bout with an athletic kicking game, landing well while Vendramini swung back with counters. The two traded calf kicks, and Pimblett scored with a hard left. Vendramini then cracked his foe with a left hook, switched to the double leg, and threw his foe to the mat. From top position, Vendramini landed a few elbows before Pimblett escaped to his feet. Hard low kick from Vendramini, but Pimblett did answer with with a couple punches. Pimblett’s kicks began to flow again, but Vendramini landed heavy with another left. The Brazilian was bullying his foe a bit. Pimblett’s high chin was getting him caught by looping shots, and his takedown was denied along the fence.
UFCwashingtonnewsday.com

After his first UFC victory, Paddy Pimblett calls out Jake Paul.

After his first UFC victory, Paddy Pimblett calls out Jake Paul. Paddy Pimblett has called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying he’ll knock him out after his UFC debut victory. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Liverpudlian defeated Luigi Vendramini, announcing himself on the global stage after receiving glowing reviews...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Sending ‘Assassin’ After Logan Paul?

Jorge Masvidal seemingly wants a fight next that will put him in a position to challenge again for the UFC welterweight title. He recently claimed that UFC President Dana White could send him to fight YouTube stars, The Paul Brothers(Logan and Jake Paul). Masvidal and Jake Paul got into a back-and-forth exchange in interviews and on social media in the lead-up to Paul’s boxing match last month with Tyron Woodley.
UFCtheScore

Belfort 'going after' De La Hoya following Holyfield fight

Vitor Belfort is still hoping to cross paths with Oscar De La Hoya. The former UFC champion was scheduled to meet De La Hoya in a boxing match Saturday, but the latter withdrew after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Though Belfort's focused on his new matchup against former heavyweight champion Evander...
UFCmmanews.com

Sean O’Malley Responds To Paddy Pimblett’s Harsh Perception Of Him

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett was critical of “Suga” Sean O’Malley when scoffing at the idea of a potential fight between the two, which prompted a response from “Suga” Sean. In a video published by MMA On Point, Pimblett was asked to share his thoughts on some of the biggest personalities...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC parts ways with Darren Stewart after TKO loss to Dustin Jacoby

Darren Stewart’s quick loss at UFC Vegas 35 doubled as his last appearance inside the Octagon (at least for now). The 30-year-old Englishman is no longer under contract after a first-round TKO defeat to Dustin Jacoby at last Saturday’s event. MMA Fighting reported the news on Tuesday after receiving confirmation from UFC officials.
UFCmymmanews.com

Andre Petroski dominant in UFC debut with 3rd round TKO

UFC Fight Night: Barbosa vs Chikadze goes down tonight in Las Vegas inside the UFC Apex. This is also the finale for this seasons The Ultimate Fighter and the main event looks to be a strikers fan’s dream match-up as Edson Barbosa will look to slow down the fast rising Giga Chikadze. Both men are relentless stand-up fighters and fireworks are in the forecast. The co-main event features Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina in the middleweight TUF final.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after stacked UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 PPV card officially announced

The November UFC 268 pay-per-view card was officially announced and the event is absolutely stacked, with Dana White gushing over it. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 card, the first seven fights for UFC 268 were officially announced. Check out the card below as it is incredibly stacked with two title fights at the top of the docket. The first features the rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, then there is a rematch between UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang. In addition to those fights, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold, Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera, Germaine de Randamie vs. Irene Aldana, and Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta were also added to the card. On paper, this is one of the best PPVs the UFC has put on in years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy