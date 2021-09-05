Don’t overpay for gas in Watertown: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WATERTOWN, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Watertown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Watertown area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Watertown area appeared to be at Tesoro, at 3801 9Th Ave Se.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Watertown area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro 3801 9Th Ave Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 504 9Th Ave Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Cenex 220 10Th St Sw, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Freedom at 225 W Kemp Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.