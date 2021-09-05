Don’t overpay for gas in Watertown: Analysis shows most expensive station
(WATERTOWN, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Watertown area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Watertown area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Watertown area appeared to be at Tesoro, at 3801 9Th Ave Se.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Watertown area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Freedom at 225 W Kemp Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
