Watertown, SD

Don’t overpay for gas in Watertown: Analysis shows most expensive station

Watertown News Watch
 4 days ago
(WATERTOWN, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Watertown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Watertown area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Watertown area appeared to be at Tesoro, at 3801 9Th Ave Se.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Watertown area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro

3801 9Th Ave Se, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.09
$--
$--

Sinclair

504 9Th Ave Se, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.65
$--

Cenex

220 10Th St Sw, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Freedom at 225 W Kemp Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Watertown, SD
With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

