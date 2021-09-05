Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Batesville
(BATESVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Batesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Batesville area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kent's Firestone Service, at 1316 E Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Harps at 1740 Batesville Blvd. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
