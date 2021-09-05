Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Deridder

(DERIDDER, LA) Gas prices vary across the Deridder area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Deridder area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deridder area appeared to be at Shell, at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, Rosepine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 1203 W 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Shell 2217 Us-171, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.80 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrac at 402 W 1St St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.