Deridder, LA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Deridder

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 4 days ago
(DERIDDER, LA) Gas prices vary across the Deridder area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Deridder area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deridder area appeared to be at Shell, at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, Rosepine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Conoco

1203 W 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89

Shell

2217 Us-171, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.15
$--
$2.94
card
card$2.80
$3.15
$--
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrac at 402 W 1St St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
125
Followers
361
Post
10K+
Views
With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

