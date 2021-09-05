CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Palmer? Analysis shows most expensive station

 4 days ago
(PALMER, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.55 for gas in the Palmer area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palmer area was $3.55 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $3.65 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palmer area appeared to be at Chevron, at 439 W Evergreen Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

439 W Evergreen Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.39

Tesoro

400 Glacier View Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.76
$3.99
$3.29

Carrs

664 W Evergreen, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.69
$3.81
$3.24

Fred Meyer

170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.69
$3.81
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tesoro at 485 Outer Springer Loop. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

