Paying too much for gas Palmer? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PALMER, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.55 for gas in the Palmer area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palmer area was $3.55 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $3.65 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palmer area appeared to be at Chevron, at 439 W Evergreen Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 439 W Evergreen Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

Tesoro 400 Glacier View Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.76 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Carrs 664 W Evergreen, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.24

Fred Meyer 170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tesoro at 485 Outer Springer Loop. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.