Oxford, NC

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oxford

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 4 days ago
(OXFORD, NC) Gas prices vary across the Oxford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oxford area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.9 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Providence Grocery, at 4624 Old Nc-75.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Providence Grocery

4624 Old Nc-75, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

2840 Us-158 Byp, Henderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

821 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.14

Shell

901 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Valero

904 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.74
$--

Exxon

925 College St, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

