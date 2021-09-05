Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oxford

(OXFORD, NC) Gas prices vary across the Oxford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oxford area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.9 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Providence Grocery, at 4624 Old Nc-75.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Providence Grocery 4624 Old Nc-75, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 2840 Us-158 Byp, Henderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 821 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.14

Shell 901 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 904 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ --

Exxon 925 College St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.