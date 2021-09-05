Where’s the most expensive gas in Greenwood?

(GREENWOOD, MS) Gas prices vary across the Greenwood area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Greenwood area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenwood area appeared to be at Shell, at 109 W Claiborne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 109 W Claiborne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 601 West Park Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1602 Us-82 W Bypass, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Double Quick 814 Us-82 W, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Triple Stop 2500 Ms-430 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Landing at 2218 Us-82. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.